Trump shuts CBP One App: How it helped migrants gain legal entry to US | Details

President Donald Trump has officially shut down the CBP One app on his first day in office, halting a tool implemented by the Biden administration to manage migrant entry at the southern border. An asylum seeker shows an updated message on the CBP One app mentioning that all appointments have been cancelled as they wait for their CBP One appointment with US Authorities before crossing through El Chaparral port in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on January 20. (AFP)

The app had been used by migrants to schedule asylum appointments, creating a more orderly process at border ports of entry.

Since its launch in 2023, over 900,000 appointments were facilitated, but with its closure, thousands of migrants are now left in limbo.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed the app's shutdown on Monday, announcing, “Appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry are no longer available, and existing appointments have been cancelled.”

Asylum seekers were not notified about the program's termination on January 20, and the Trump administration has yet to specify what will replace it, Engadget reported.

Here are details of CBP One and its role in migrant entry: