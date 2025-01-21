Trump shuts CBP One App: How it helped migrants gain legal entry to US | Details
President Donald Trump has officially shut down the CBP One app on his first day in office, halting a tool implemented by the Biden administration to manage migrant entry at the southern border.
The app had been used by migrants to schedule asylum appointments, creating a more orderly process at border ports of entry.
Since its launch in 2023, over 900,000 appointments were facilitated, but with its closure, thousands of migrants are now left in limbo.
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed the app's shutdown on Monday, announcing, “Appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry are no longer available, and existing appointments have been cancelled.”
Asylum seekers were not notified about the program's termination on January 20, and the Trump administration has yet to specify what will replace it, Engadget reported.
Here are details of CBP One and its role in migrant entry:
- The CBP One app, which was available for free download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, provided access to everyone with a mobile device. It facilitated legal entry for migrants through online appointments.
- The CBP One app provided real-time updates on estimated wait times and open lane status at land ports of entry, available 24/7.
- The I-94 entry feature allowed travelers to apply for a provisional I-94 before arriving at a land border, enabling quicker processing at crossings.
- The app allowed users to quickly access their current I-94 submission, providing critical information such as allowed duration of stay in the U.S.
- The I-94 feature also served as proof of authorised entry, making it easier for travelers to manage their status.
- The app also enabled 1,450 migrants daily to schedule an appointment for admission.