‘We like each other a lot,’ Trump touts tremendous ties with Crown Prince MBS as he gets ‘purple carpet’ reception

President Donald Trump on Tuesday introduced his "buddy" Elon Musk to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as they arrived in Saudi Arabia and received purple carpet reception. Besides Musk, Trump was accompanied by several tech leaders, including Sam Altman, the head of Open AI. Musk, Altman, and Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, shook hands with Crown Prince MBS. All the business leader will take part in US-Saudi investment forum. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speak during a meeting at the Royal Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. AP/PTI(AP05_13_2025_000223B)(AP)

Trump and MBS traversed an outside purple carpet to join the ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh, where his arrival was heralded with trumpets. After US national anthem, Trump placed his hands at his sides for the Saudi national anthem. In 2021, Saudis declared they would install purple carpets rather than red ones since lavender signifies Saudi generosity and is connected to blooming wildflowers.

Also Read: Photos: Trump receives royal welcome in Saudi Arabia as Elon Musk meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

Trump heaps praises on MBS

Hailing the crown prince MBS, Trump praised their “tremendous relationship” and referred to the visit as a “honor,” saying, “I really believe we like each other a lot.” Trump described MBS as “very wise, wise beyond his years” and expressed his admiration for him.

He further stated that “the biggest business leaders in the world” were in the Saudi capital.

“They are going to walk away with a lot of cheques, or a lot of things that you are going to provide,” he told the crown prince, highlighting a figure of “probably two million jobs” in the US, without offering any details.

Trump went on to say that he like visiting with MBS as they have “known each other very well.”

During the meet, the President asserted that the US has received “tremendous” investment and jobs, adding that they will “continue to service your great country very well.”

While Prince Mohammed has already promised to invest an additional $600 billion in the United States, Trump hinted that $1 trillion would be much more beneficial.