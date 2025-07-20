Search
Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
Tsunami warning after 7.4-magnitude quake hits off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

PTI
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 01:18 pm IST

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued a warning for Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula after two quakes struck the nearby sea.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre has issued a warning for Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula after two quakes — the larger with a magnitude of 7.4 — struck in the sea nearby on Sunday.

Visuals on social media have shown that water levels are receding, which could indicate an incoming tsunami wave. (Representative image/Unsplash)
The larger quake was at a depth of 20 kilometers and was 144 kilometers east of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of 180,000.

A few minutes earlier, a quake with a magnitude of 6.7 was recorded nearby.

