Tsunami warning after 7.4-magnitude quake hits off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre has issued a warning for Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula after two quakes — the larger with a magnitude of 7.4 — struck in the sea nearby on Sunday. Visuals on social media have shown that water levels are receding, which could indicate an incoming tsunami wave. (Representative image/Unsplash)

The larger quake was at a depth of 20 kilometers and was 144 kilometers east of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of 180,000.

A few minutes earlier, a quake with a magnitude of 6.7 was recorded nearby.