Tsunami warning after 7.4-magnitude quake hits off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 01:18 pm IST
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued a warning for Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula after two quakes struck the nearby sea.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre has issued a warning for Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula after two quakes — the larger with a magnitude of 7.4 — struck in the sea nearby on Sunday.
The larger quake was at a depth of 20 kilometers and was 144 kilometers east of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of 180,000.
A few minutes earlier, a quake with a magnitude of 6.7 was recorded nearby.
