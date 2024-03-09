 Turkey ready to host Ukraine-Russia peace summit: President Erdogan | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Turkey ready to host Ukraine-Russia peace summit: President Erdogan

Turkey ready to host Ukraine-Russia peace summit: President Erdogan

AFP |
Mar 09, 2024 01:00 AM IST

Erdogan also said Turkey would strongly contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine once the war ends.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said that Turkey was ready to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) shaking hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) (AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) shaking hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) (AFP)

NATO member Turkey has sought to maintain good relations with its two Black Sea neighbours Moscow and Kyiv throughout the two-year war, with Erdogan pitching himself as a key go-between and possible peace-maker.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"We are ready to host a peace summit where Russia is also present," Erdogan told a press conference in Istanbul, alongside his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

"While we continue our solidarity with Ukraine, we will continue our work to end the war with a just peace on the basis of negotiations," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader said he and Zelensky had discussed the issues of ports security, navigation safety in the Black Sea, prisoner exchanges and food security, and that they shared the same opinions.

"We are not hopeless," he said.

"We believe that there are some opportunities that Turkey can provide with its stance."

And he added that Turkey is "taking these steps because we see a positive approach, we hope that we will get results from them".

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On