Turkey, US in talks to discuss sanctions imposed over S-400s

Turkey, US in talks to discuss sanctions imposed over S-400s

In a year-end news conference assessing Turkish foreign policy, Mevlut Cavusoglu also told journalists that Turkey wants “healthier” relations with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

world Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 15:14 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Ankara, Turkey
A truck carrying parts of the S-400 air defense systems, exits a Russian transport aircraft after landing at Murted military airport outside Ankara, Turkey.
A truck carrying parts of the S-400 air defense systems, exits a Russian transport aircraft after landing at Murted military airport outside Ankara, Turkey. (AP)
         

Turkey and the United States have formed a joint working group to discuss sanctions that Washington imposed on its ally over its purchase of an advanced Russian air defense system, Turkey’s foreign minister said Wednesday.

In a year-end news conference assessing Turkish foreign policy, Mevlut Cavusoglu also told journalists that Turkey wants “healthier” relations with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

The US announced sanctions earlier this month to penalize Turkey over its procurement of Russia’s advanced S-400 system, under a US law known as CAATSA which aims to push back on Russian influence. It was the first time that CAATSA had been used to penalize a US ally.

The sanctions target Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries, the head of the presidency and three other senior officials. They also include a ban on most export licenses, loans and credits to the agency.

Ties between the allies have been plagued by numerous other disputes, including the jailing of American citizens and local consular staff, US support for Syrian Kurdish fighters considered to be terrorists by Turkey and the continued US residence of a Muslim cleric accused of masterminding the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

“In 2020, our ties with the United States were overshadowed by existing problems,” Cavusoglu said. “In 2021, we are prepared to lead our relations with the new administration in a healthier manner and we are prepared to take steps to overcome existing problems.”

Cavusoglu said the proposal to set up the Turkish-US working group came from the American side and that experts from both countries had begun negotiations.

“Because we support dialogue, we said ‘yes’ to the proposal and the negotiations at the level of experts have started,” he said.

Earlier this month, Cavusoglu had said Turkey was considering possible steps to reciprocate against the sanctions.

Congress attacks BJP for ‘aiding corporate interests’, seeks swift resolution to farm protests
Congress attacks BJP for ‘aiding corporate interests’, seeks swift resolution to farm protests
3 union ministers, 40 farm leaders in huddle over Central farm acts
3 union ministers, 40 farm leaders in huddle over Central farm acts
Serum Institute request for emergency use of Oxford vaccine to be considered today
Serum Institute request for emergency use of Oxford vaccine to be considered today
Maharashtra: Covid-19 restrictions to continue till January 31
Maharashtra: Covid-19 restrictions to continue till January 31
Goa: Prisoner escapes after accomplices attack police escort with pepper spray, fire shots in air
Goa: Prisoner escapes after accomplices attack police escort with pepper spray, fire shots in air
China’s Mission Nepal suffers a huge setback. PM Oli didn’t play ball
China’s Mission Nepal suffers a huge setback. PM Oli didn’t play ball
‘He is quite a calm character’: Pat Cummins praises Indian youngster
‘He is quite a calm character’: Pat Cummins praises Indian youngster
Protest held outside Washington’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
Protest held outside Washington’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
