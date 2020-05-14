e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Twin antibodies that may help fight Covid-19 identified

Twin antibodies that may help fight Covid-19 identified

The antibodies identified by the researchers, including those from Chinese Academy of Sciences, bind to the glycoprotein spike of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, blocking the spike’s ability to bind to the human ACE2 receptor and mediate viral entry into host cells.

world Updated: May 14, 2020 14:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Beijing
Preliminary tests of the two antibodies, named B38 and H4, in a mouse model resulted in a reduction of virus titers, the researchers said.
Preliminary tests of the two antibodies, named B38 and H4, in a mouse model resulted in a reduction of virus titers, the researchers said.(REUTERS)
         

Scientists have identified a pair of neutralising antibodies -- isolated from a patient who recovered from COVID-19 -- that may offer therapeutic benefits, and help design molecule antivirals and vaccine candidates to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The antibodies identified by the researchers, including those from Chinese Academy of Sciences, bind to the glycoprotein spike of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, blocking the spike’s ability to bind to the human ACE2 receptor and mediate viral entry into host cells.

Preliminary tests of the two antibodies, named B38 and H4, in a mouse model resulted in a reduction of virus titers, the researchers said.

The finding, published in the journal Science, suggests that the antibodies may offer therapeutic benefits -- in addition to informing the design of small molecule therapeutics and vaccine candidates to fight COVID-19, they said.

Researcher Yan Wu from Capital Medical University, China and colleagues found that the antibodies can each bind simultaneously to different epitopes on the spike’s receptor binding domain (RBD).

Due to this binding, both antibodies together may confer a stronger neutralising effect than either antibody on its own -- a prediction supported by in vitro experiments, they said.

This feature also means that, should one of the viral epitopes mutate in a way that prevents the binding of one of the two antibodies, the other may still retain its neutralising activity, according to the researchers.

By imaging the structure of the viral spike’s RBD bound to B38, the team confirmed that the antibody binds to a subset of the amino acids bound by ACE2, they said.

This, the researchers explained, provides an explanation for why the B38 antibody confers such strong neutralising effects.

They suggest that a “cocktail” containing both antibodies could provide direct therapeutic benefits for COVID-19 patients.

The finding regarding the viral spike epitopes could also aid the development of small molecule antivirals and vaccine candidates to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the researchers added.

tags
top news
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots zones offer hope, not red zone ground rules
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots zones offer hope, not red zone ground rules
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
Railways says all tickets booked before lockdown to be cancelled
Railways says all tickets booked before lockdown to be cancelled
Live: Market associations for opening of markets on odd-even basis, says Delhi CM
Live: Market associations for opening of markets on odd-even basis, says Delhi CM
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
UPSRTC to charge Rs 10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
UPSRTC to charge Rs 10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
‘Today is your last working day’: Uber lays off 3700 employees through Zoom
‘Today is your last working day’: Uber lays off 3700 employees through Zoom
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In