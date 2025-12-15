Twin Pandas may have to leave Japan amid political tiff with China over Taiwan

Japan may have to be without its much-loved pandas for the first time since 1972 as the two fluffy bears could be sent back to China due to the aggravation of political relations between the two countries amid statements by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about Taiwan. The last day of the twin Pandas' public viewing at Ueno Zoological Gardens, where they have lived since birth in 2021, will be January 25.(AP)

The twins Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, who are a huge draw at Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo, may have to leave Japan by next month if China declines to renew the bilateral agreement.

The last day of their public viewing at Ueno Zoological Gardens, where they have lived since birth in 2021, will be January 25.

While the deadline of the lease agreement for the pair's return to China in February is fast approaching, China on Monday parried questions about extending the agreement in the current climate of volatile bilateral ties.

"It is recommended that you refer the matter to the competent Chinese authorities for inquiry," was the curt answer by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, to a question from the Japanese media.

China was livid over Takaichi's remarks in parliament on November 7 that a Taiwan contingency could be a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan that may lead to action from the country's defence forces in support of the United States.

Her remarks angered China, as it regards Taiwan as part of its territory and insists that the Taiwan issue is purely an "internal affair" and demanded that Takaichi retract her statement.

Besides lodging diplomatic complaints, followed up with a number of countermeasures, including suspension of imports of fish and asking its millions of tourists not to travel to Japan, China also complained to the UN, saying it is the first-time Japan has “expressed ambitions” to intervene militarily in the Taiwan question, issuing a “threat of force” against Beijing.

In view of this, prospects for another panda loan, seen as a diplomatic symbol of friendship between Japan and China, remain uncertain amid the deteriorating relationship, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

China has long used the giant panda as a tool of diplomatic outreach and goodwill toward various nations.

The Japanese public, who developed a sense of attachment to Pandas, appears to have reconciled to parting with them.

"I think the panda was a symbol of friendship. Under normal circumstances, I would want to see China loan them (to Japan) again, but I guess it is likely difficult given the current situation," Kyodo quoted a Japanese woman in her 70s from Chiba Prefecture, referring to frayed bilateral ties.

A 78-year-old resident of Tokyo said she recalled waiting in line to see newborn panda cub Xiang Xiang at the zoo in 2017 and lamented that children in Japan will not have the same opportunity.

In June, all four giant pandas on loan at the Adventure World amusement park in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, departed for China, leaving only the Ueno pair in Japan.

Since the first pair of giant pandas arrived in Japan from China in 1972 to commemorate the normalisation of diplomatic ties, the iconic bears have won the hearts of many among the Japanese public and brought economic benefits as tourist attractions, the Kyodo report said.

Lei Lei and Xiao Xiao were born to mother Shin Shin and her mate Ri Ri. Both were loaned to Japan for breeding research, arriving at Ueno zoo in February 2011 after the facility's previous resident panda, Ling Ling, died in 2008.

Despite being born in Japan, the twins are owned by China.

The parents returned to China in 2024. Xiang Xiang, the twin pandas' elder sister, returned to China in 2023.

The population of the giant Pandas endemic to China, whose status has been changed from endangered to vulnerable after their survival rate improved in captive breeding, has now been increased to around 1,900, according to official data.

Chinese experts say the breeding of the giant Pandas, the rarest members of the bear family, which, with their round faces, plump bodies, and signature markings, evokes global admiration, was stated to be the most difficult process.

Official data show the wild giant panda population has grown from around 1,100 in the 1980s to nearly 1,900 last year.

The cuddly pandas have also become a centre for China’s soft power diplomacy.

Under its “panda diplomacy” Beijing provided about 20 countries around the world with a specific period under the care of Chinese breeders in animal parks for public viewing.

The panda lease also involves significant annual fees for conservation and requires offspring to return to China.

Zoos housing pandas have to pay China an annual fee of around USD a million for conservation, according to reports.

Under the lease agreement, the ownership of the pandas remains with China, and the cubs born abroad must be returned to their homeland.