Twitter explores 'undo send' feature for paying users
Twitter Inc is testing an "undo send" function that would give users a short time to withdraw a tweet before it is posted, the company confirmed on Friday.
App researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who discovers unannounced social media features by looking at the sites' code, tweeted an animation showing a tweet with a spelling error where an 'undo' button was available before a short timer ran out.
A Twitter spokeswoman said the feature was being tested as part of the company's exploration of how subscriptions could work on the platform. She said Twitter would be testing and iterating possible paid-for features over time.
Twitter has said it is working on paid subscription models, which would reduce its dependence on ad revenue, including a "super follow" feature to let users charge their followers for access to exclusive content which will launch this year.
CEO Jack Dorsey has previously said the site would likely never have an "edit button," a feature users have long sought.
But Twitter has been introducing more prompts as users send tweets such as asking them if they want to read an article before sharing it, and experimenting with allowing people to revise a tweet reply before it is published if it uses harmful language.
The company reportedly included a possible "undo send" feature in a user survey last year asking which features people would like to have available through a subscription model.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China plans to help build a ‘passageway’ between Tibet and South Asia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Huge number of young migrants arriving at US border poses challenge for Biden
- Biden took office promising an immigration policy more humane than that of Donald Trump, but some migrant advocacy groups say the new Democratic president's decisions are luring undocumented travelers in what amounts to a beacon effect.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO report on Wuhan, China mission due in mid-March: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covax vaccinations bring relief to Africans suffering from Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter explores 'undo send' feature for paying users
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turkey: Sudden weather change likely cause of chopper crash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN report shows close to 931 million tonnes of food were wasted globally in 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mystery UK person with Covid variant found after 5-day hunt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO chief calls for waiving of patents on tools to fight Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After senate poll defeat, ISI, Pak army chiefs meet Imran Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada clears Johnson & Johnson vaccine, first to approve 4 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PDM to boycott Pak PM Imran Khan's vote of confidence on Saturday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As UK awaits Harry, Meghan's take on royal split, author says ‘no winners in it’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian court orders Navalny to pay damages in lawsuit filed by Kremlin ally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump State Department aide charged with assault at US Capitol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox