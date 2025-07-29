Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
Two fatally stabbed near Tower Bridge in central London, police say

Reuters |
Updated on: Jul 29, 2025 06:36 am IST

Police received reports of multiple assaults at the premises in a narrow road close to the bridge in the London borough of Southwark.

Two men were stabbed to death at a business in central London on Monday near Tower Bridge, British police said, a major tourist destination and an area where violent crime is rare.

The scene in Southwark, south London, Monday, July 28, 2025, where four people were stabbed earlier today.(AP)
Police received reports of multiple assaults at the premises in a narrow road close to the bridge in the London borough of Southwark, according to a police statement.

A 58-year-old man died at the scene and a 27-year-old man died at hospital, and a murder investigation has been launched. police said. A third victim, a man in his 30s, remained in hospital with non-lethal injuries.

Another man, also in his 30s, was detained in connection with the incident and is in a life-threatening condition in hospital, police added.

"Our investigation is in the early stages and we are working hard to understand the full circumstances of this shocking incident," Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said. “At this point, we do not believe it to be terrorism-related and there is no further risk to the public.”

