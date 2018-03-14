Two Frenchmen on trial for stealing President Macron’s online identity
world Updated: Mar 14, 2018 17:01 IST
Associated Press, Paris
Two Frenchmen are going on trial for allegedly stealing Emmanuel Macron’s online identity last year when he was running for president.
The unusual case to be heard Wednesday in a Paris court followed a complaint filed by Macron a few days before he was elected French president in May.
The main defendant is accused of using a Gmail address purporting to belong to Macron to send a long political email titled “10 good reasons not to vote for me.”
The 38-year-old has denied any intent to pose as Macron. He faces up to one year in prison and a €15,000 ($17,600) fine if convicted.
At the request of Macron, the French Parliament is preparing a bill aimed at allowing courts to quash false information disseminated around electoral campaigns.