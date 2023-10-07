Two Indian pilots from Mumbai killed in Canada plane crash: Reports

Three persons, including two trainee pilots from India, were killed when a twin-engined light plane crashed in Canada's Chilliwack, British Columbia, on Saturday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said. Representational Image (REUTERS)

The two Indian pilots have been identified as Abhay Gadroo and Yash Vijay Ramugade and hailed from Mumbai, media reports claimed.

The incident occurred in Chilliwack, approximately 200 kilometres east of Vancouver. All occupants on board died in the crash.

The RCMP received information about the incident around 2pm PST (2:30 am on Saturday as per India time). Sergeant Pete Healey mentioned that the plane crashed behind a motel near the airport.

The RCMP is currently in the process of notifying the next of kin of the victims. However, the cause of the crash involving the Piper PA-34 Seneca, a twin-engined light aircraft, remains unknown.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has dispatched investigators for further examination.

"The scene is contained, and there were no other reported injuries or risks to the public in the area," stated the RCMP in a news release.

BC Emergency Health Services reported that five ambulances and a paramedic supervisor responded to the crash. Additionally, two air ambulance helicopters were dispatched but were cancelled before reaching the crash site.

Haylie Morris, who worked nearby, recounted that she witnessed the plane going down in front of her. "(I) started running, and I saw it go into the forest across the street, crash through the trees," Morris said.

(Inputs from wires)

