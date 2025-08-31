Two Indo-Canadians arrested in connection with shooting in Toronto

Toronto: Two youth have been arrested by Canadian law enforcement in connection with a shooting at a residence in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in July. A video of that firing incident went viral on social media. An image of the two persons arrested in connection with a shooting incident in the Greater Toronto Area linked to extortion. (Credit: Peel Regional Police)

This was the latest in a series of arrests of Indo-Canadians announced just this year across jurisdictions in the country.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) identified the two arrested as 23-year-old Gurpreet Singh, of no fixed address, and 20-year-old Husandeep Singh from Mississauga.

The arrests followed a police investigation into “an incident after two suspects were captured on CCTV footage shooting at a residence” in the town of Brampton. Two homes were struck by gunfire but there were no reported injuries.

On July 13, the Winnipeg Police Service’s Major Crime Unit located the vehicle used in the incident and identified. Gurpreet Singh who was subsequently arrested from Winnipeg, the capital of Manitoba, and brought back to Ontario. He has been charged discharging a firearm with intent and extortion. Husandeep Singh was arrested on July 27 during a traffic stop in Mississauga.

Extortion attempts have been rife in the GTA, the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia and the cities of Calgary and Edmonton in Alberta, and concern has grown due to violence associated with them, including shootings and arson.

In May this year, 51-year-old businessman Harjeet Dhadda was shot dead in broad daylight in Mississauga, a victim of an episode of extortion. On May 28, police arrested two 21-year-olds in connection with Dhadda’s murder. They were identified only as Aman Aman and Digvijay Digvijay.

In July, a third person, 22-year-old Shaheel was arrested in arrested in Surrey, British Columbia.

On June 11, businessman Satwinder Sharma was shot dead in neighbouring Abbotsford, also in BC. In July and August, the newly opened cafe owned by Indian celebrity Kapil Sharma was twice fired upon in another extortion bid.

On May 1, police announced the arrest on the charge of extortion of three person, 34-year-old Harpal Singh, 20-year-old Rajnoor Singh and 22-year-old Eknoor Singh, in connection with a firing at a business in Brampton.

Several arrests have also been made in British Columbia and Alberta in this regard.