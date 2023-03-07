Two Italian air force planes collide mid-air, pilots killed
Published on Mar 07, 2023 07:29 PM IST
The two U-208 aircraft crashed near the Guidonia military airport, located around 25 kilometers (15 miles) northeast of Rome.
AP |
Two Italian air force pilots were killed Tuesday during an exercise when the light aircraft they were flying collided mid-air and crashed to the ground, Italy's air force said in a statement.
The two U-208 aircraft crashed near the Guidonia military airport, located around 25 kilometers (15 miles) northeast of Rome. No injuries on the ground were reported.
Also read: Formation of 3 Russian military aircraft intercepted by Dutch F-35s over Poland
Italian news agency ANSA said one of the planes landed in a field and the other fell onto a parked car.
Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her condolences to the pilots' families and colleagues.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.