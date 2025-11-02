Search
Sun, Nov 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Two new suspects handed preliminary charges in Louvre jewels heist case

AP |
Published on: Nov 02, 2025 02:29 am IST

A 37-year-old suspect was charged with theft by an organised gang and criminal conspiracy. The other, a 38-year-old woman, is accused of being an accomplice.

The Paris prosecutor said Saturday two new suspects were handed preliminary charges for their alleged involvement in the crown jewels heist at the Louvre museum, three days after they were arrested by police as part of the sweeping investigation.

French police officers patrol in front of the Louvre Museum after it was robbed, with the Louvre Pyramid designed by Ieoh Ming Pei in the background.(AFP)
French police officers patrol in front of the Louvre Museum after it was robbed, with the Louvre Pyramid designed by Ieoh Ming Pei in the background.(AFP)

Laure Beccuau, the prosecutor, said in a statement that a 37-year-old suspect was charged with theft by an organised gang and criminal conspiracy.

The other, a 38-year-old woman, is accused of being an accomplice. They were both incarcerated.

They both denied involvement, the prosecutor said.

The lawyer for the woman, Adrien Sorrentino, told reporters his client is “devastated" because she disputes the accusations.

"She does not understand how she is implicated in any of the elements she is accused of," he said.

Five people were arrested by police on Wednesday in connection with the case, including one tied by DNA. Three have been released without charges, Beccuau said.

Two earlier suspects, men aged 34 and 39 from Aubervilliers, north of Paris, were charged this week with theft by an organised gang and criminal conspiracy.

Beccuau said both gave “minimalist” statements and “partially admitted” their involvement. The two are believed to be the men who forced their way into the Apollo Gallery. One was stopped at Charles-de-Gaulle Airport with a one-way ticket to Algeria; his DNA matched a scooter used in the getaway.

Neither names nor extensive biographical details about those arrested have been made public.

Information about investigations is meant to be secret under French law, to avoid compromising police work and to ensure victims' right to privacy, a policy known as “secret d'instruction." Only the prosecutor can speak publicly about developments, and violators can be prosecuted.

In a separate case, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said six people were arrested on Thursday soon after a robbery at a gold refining laboratory in the city of Lyon during which thieves used explosives. The loot, which was estimated to be worth 12 million euros (USD 13.9 million) has been recovered, Nuñez said on X.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Two new suspects handed preliminary charges in Louvre jewels heist case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On