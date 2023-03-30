Home / World News / UAE president designates son Sheikh Khaled as Abu Dhabi crown prince

UAE president designates son Sheikh Khaled as Abu Dhabi crown prince

Reuters |
Mar 30, 2023 12:48 AM IST

Known by his initials MBZ, Sheikh Mohammed, who is also ruler of Abu Dhabi, appointed his brother Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as vice president of the UAE alongside Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has appointed his son Sheikh Khaled as crown prince of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the Gulf Arab state that is an OPEC oil producer and key regional player, state media said on Wednesday.

Emirati leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan gestures toward an honor guard at Qasar Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.(AP file)
Emirati leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan gestures toward an honor guard at Qasar Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.(AP file)

Known by his initials MBZ, Sheikh Mohammed, who is also ruler of Abu Dhabi, appointed his brother Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as vice president of the UAE alongside Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He named his other brothers Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan as deputy rulers of Abu Dhabi.

MBZ became ruler of Abu Dhabi and president of the UAE, which groups rulers of the seven emirates of the UAE federation, in May after the death of his half-brother, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, who had ruled Abu Dhabi.

MBZ had wielded power behind the scenes for years and led a realignment of the Middle East that created a new anti-Iran axis with Israel.

Also Read: Xi Jinping backs Saudi-Iran talks in call with crown prince

Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi, which controls several sovereign wealth funds that together make it of the world's wealthiest state investors, announced a reshuffle at the top of its two biggest state funds.

Sheikh Tahnoun, who is also the UAE's national security adviser and controls a sprawling business empire, was named chair of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), among the world's largest sovereign wealth funds. He remains chairman of the emirate's third largest state fund, ADQ.

MBZ also replaced himself with Sheikh Mansour, owner of Manchester City football club, as chairman of Mubadala, Abu Dhabi's second biggest sovereign wealth fund.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Writing by Yousef Saba and Omar Abdel-Razek Abdel- Hakim; Editing by Richard Chang)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
abu dhabi uae
abu dhabi uae
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out