UAE, Qatar restrict visas as part of measures to contain coronavirus

The UAE will suspend visa issuance starting March 17, the official news agency WAM reported, citing immigration authorities, adding that foreign diplomats would be exempted.

world Updated: Mar 14, 2020 22:51 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Dubai
Travellers wear masks as they arrive at Dubai International Airport.(Reuters photo)
         

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar announced on Saturday restrictions on visas, as part of measures to contain the new coronavirus outbreak.

The UAE will suspend visa issuance starting March 17, the official news agency WAM reported, citing immigration authorities, adding that foreign diplomats would be exempted.

Qatar will on Sunday stop issuing visas on arrival to several European nationalities, the government communication office said.

