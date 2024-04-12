UK adds Pakistan to list of countries ‘too dangerous to travel’

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom has named Pakistan in its list of countries that are ‘too dangerous’ for UK citizens to travel to, Geo News reported, citing Manchester Evening News on Friday. The total number of destinations banned by FCDO stands at 24. A Pakistani flag flies on a lookout.(AP)

The list is based on potential risks, including crime, war, terrorism, disease, weather conditions, natural disasters, and other threats to visitor safety. The countries newly added to the list are Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Iran, Sudan, Lebanon, Belarus, and the Palestinian territories. These destinations are currently involved in significant conflicts.

The blacklisted countries include Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Chad, Haiti, Iraq, Israel, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Niger, North Korea, Somalia, Somaliland, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

Additionally, the foreign office has issued a red list. The countries on the red list represent regions where travel should be avoided 'unless absolutely essential.' The list also includes Pakistan.

Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023, Pakistan news website Dawn said in a report. The report noted that total fatalities, both civilians and outlaws, reached a six-year peak, surpassing the numbers recorded in 2018 and marking the highest figure since 2017.

The provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan emerged as the main focal points of violence, comprising more than 90% of total fatalities and 84% of attacks, which encompassed incidents ranging from terrorism to security force operations.

Furthermore, there was a disturbing increase in sectarian violence. During 2023, acts of terrorism targeting religious communities and their places of worship led to the tragic loss of 203 lives. In successive years starting from 2021, the nation experienced a continuous escalation in violence, marking the third consecutive year of such a trend.

(With inputs from ANI)