e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UK considering more local curbs as Covid-19 spreads, says minister

UK considering more local curbs as Covid-19 spreads, says minister

“The virus is rising, in terms of the number of cases, quite significantly in the north west, in the north east and in a number of other cities like Nottingham,” Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky.

world Updated: Oct 08, 2020 12:41 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
London
New coronavirus cases are rising by about 14,000 a day in the United Kingdom and millions of people are living under a patchwork of different restrictions, though there is growing alarm about the economic cost of such rules.
New coronavirus cases are rising by about 14,000 a day in the United Kingdom and millions of people are living under a patchwork of different restrictions, though there is growing alarm about the economic cost of such rules.(Bloomberg Photo)
         

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is considering additional local Covid-19 restrictions for parts of northern England as the second wave of the novel coronavirus accelerates, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Thursday.

New coronavirus cases are rising by about 14,000 a day in the United Kingdom and millions of people are living under a patchwork of different restrictions, though there is growing alarm about the economic cost of such rules.

“The virus is rising, in terms of the number of cases, quite significantly in the north west, in the north east and in a number of other cities like Nottingham,” Jenrick told Sky.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

“We are currently considering what the right action would be to take in those places,” he said. Asked if the actions would be similar to those in Scotland, he said a range of actions were being considered - including a more consistent approach.

tags
top news
Farm bills: Congress to continue opposition, could move Supreme Court against legislation
Farm bills: Congress to continue opposition, could move Supreme Court against legislation
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Centre to allow domestic airlines to increase capacity to 75 per cent soon
Centre to allow domestic airlines to increase capacity to 75 per cent soon
Induction of Rafale, Apache, Chinook will transform IAF, says President Kovind
Induction of Rafale, Apache, Chinook will transform IAF, says President Kovind
500 pages of electronic records trace evidence against Vikas Dubey, step by step
500 pages of electronic records trace evidence against Vikas Dubey, step by step
‘Ever ready to safeguard nation’s sovereignty’: Air chief Bhadauria on IAF Day
‘Ever ready to safeguard nation’s sovereignty’: Air chief Bhadauria on IAF Day
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In