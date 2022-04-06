UK Covid cases at highest level as immunity wanes, study finds
Covid-19 infections in England reached their highest level in March since the pandemic began, driven by the omicron subvariant BA.2 and waning immunity among older adults, according to a new study.
The overall Covid prevalence rate more than doubled last month from February when infection rates were falling from the omicron-led January peak, the React-1 study led by Imperial College London found. Since then the emergence of BA.2 -- a more-transmissible version of omicron- has accelerated new infections and become the dominant strain in England, accounting for about 90% of the samples that tested positive.
The higher infection rates may result in an increase in hospitalizations despite the higher levels of vaccination among the population, said Paul Elliott, director of the React program, and chair in Epidemiology and Public Health Medicine, Imperial College London.
Rates of Covid-19 are growing among adults over 55 years driven by higher mobility and waning immunity given that they received their booster shots earlier compared to other age groups, the study said.
The latest results are the 19th round of the React-1 study and will be the last as the program comes to an end at the same time the UK cuts back on free coronavirus tests.
The Imperial College researchers raised concerns that it will become more difficult to detect emerging variants as the government scales back testing.
“There are a lot of variants out there and it’s looking at the patterns that helps to identify variants of concerns and make sure that people see what’s coming,” said Christl Donnelly, a professor of statistical epidemiology at Imperial.
-
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
-
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
-
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
-
Shuttered Shanghai: Another day of record Covid cases, new round of tests begins
Beijing: Locked down Shanghai, China's financial hub, began testing all its 25 million residents again for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after the city logged a record 17,077 locally transmitted cases including 311 symptomatic cases for Tuesday. The lockdown, which was supposed to have ended on Tuesday, is now expected to last until further notice from the local government. Local officials are scrambling to contain the fast spreading outbreak, triggered by the Omicron variant.
-
Bushra Bibi's son Musa Maneka says Farah Khan betrayed Imran Khan
Imran Khan's step son Musa Maneka said to Pakistani media that his family has no association with Farah Khan, the lady who is said to have fleed Pakistan on April 3 amassing a huge amount of public money. Farah Khan was believed to be a close friend of Bushra Bibi but was not a member of the party; neither did she hold any post in the government.
