UK finance minister Rishi Sunak rejects 100% guarantee for small business loans

Sunak said banks had approved 12,000 loans under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, up from just over 6,000 as of April 14.

world Updated: Apr 20, 2020 22:41 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaks during a daily news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaks during a daily news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London.(via REUTERS)
         

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that he was still not persuaded that the government should offer a 100% guarantee to banks which lend to small businesses hit by the coronavirus.

The Bank of England has said a 100% guarantee would speed up the issuance of loans to small firms facing a cashflow crisis, by removing the need for banks to conduct credit checks for the 20% of lending they must underwrite under the current scheme.

“I am not persuaded that moving to a 100% guarantee is the right thing to do,” Sunak said at the government’s daily news conference.

“Some people have made some comparisons with what is going on in other countries. I think when you look at the totality of what we are doing it is more significant in scope and scale,” he added.

Germany and Switzerland have offered 100% state guarantees on some small business lending.

