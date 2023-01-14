Home / World News / UK has 'ambition' to send tanks to Ukraine, Rishi Sunak tells Zelensky

UK has 'ambition' to send tanks to Ukraine, Rishi Sunak tells Zelensky

world news
Published on Jan 14, 2023 05:20 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "They agreed on the need to seize on this moment with an acceleration of global military and diplomatic support to Ukraine," a spokesperson for Rishi Sunak said.

Rishi Sunak: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks outside Downing Street.(Reuters)
Rishi Sunak: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks outside Downing Street.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outlined Britain's ambition to send tanks to Ukraine along with additional artillery support during a phonecall on Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Sunak's office said.

"They agreed on the need to seize on this moment with an acceleration of global military and diplomatic support to Ukraine," a spokesperson for Sunak said.

"The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine, including through the provision of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rishi sunak
rishi sunak

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out