e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UK launches cheaper, fast-track visa for health professionals

UK launches cheaper, fast-track visa for health professionals

The visa was announced earlier, but the necessary parliamentary papers were moved on Tuesday, enabling its launch from August. A new, wider points-based immigration system is to come into effect from January 1.

world Updated: Jul 15, 2020 14:38 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
The contribution of India and other international medical staff has been highlighted during the coronavirus pandemic.
The contribution of India and other international medical staff has been highlighted during the coronavirus pandemic. (Bloomberg)
         

Facing severe staff shortage, the Boris Johnson government is rolling out a fast-track visa for doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals from India and other non-EU countries from August, levying a reduced visa application fee compared to other skilled workers.

Such professionals will also be exempted from the Immigration Health Surcharge that is payable at the time of making the visa application. The visa, called the Health and Care Visa, will also be processed within three weeks, officials said.

The visa was announced earlier, but the necessary parliamentary papers were moved on Tuesday, enabling its launch from August. A new, wider points-based immigration system is to come into effect from January 1.

Under the new arrangement developed by home secretary Priti Patel and health secretary Matt Hancock, international medical and care professionals who are already in the country will have their Immigration Health Surcharge reimbursed if paid on or after March 31.

The contribution of India and other international medical staff has been highlighted during the coronavirus pandemic. Many contracted the infection while treating patients and passed away, adding to studies that suggest the virus’ disproportionately high impact on non-white people.

Patel said: “We are indebted to overseas health and care professionals for their tremendous contributions, not just in saving thousands of lives throughout this crisis, but for the vital role they play year-round”.

“This new visa is part of our new immigration system making it quicker, cheaper and easier for the best and brightest health and care professionals from around the globe to work in our brilliant NHS”.

India-trained doctors comprise the second-largest group in the NHS, after UK-trained doctors. Indian nurses also comprise a large group in hospitals across the UK.

Hancock added: “Our health and care system has always had a proud tradition of welcoming overseas staff to work, train and live in the UK, and I’m proud that the NHS is a destination of choice for talented people from around the world”.

“The unwavering commitment, skill and compassion staff have shown during the fight against this deadly virus is nothing short of phenomenal, and the reimbursement of the immigration health surcharge recognises the enormous contribution of those who have come to the UK to work in health and social care”.

“I’m incredibly proud of our health and care workforce and look forward to welcoming new professionals from across the globe to continue the fantastic work to ensure our health system remains the best in the world”.

tags
top news
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
Ashok Lavasa to quit Election Commission, appointed ADB vice president
Ashok Lavasa to quit Election Commission, appointed ADB vice president
Reliance AGM 2020: Google’s investment, homegrown 5G, JioMart, and more
Reliance AGM 2020: Google’s investment, homegrown 5G, JioMart, and more
Google buys 7.7% of Reliance’s digital unit Jio for $4.5 billion
Google buys 7.7% of Reliance’s digital unit Jio for $4.5 billion
Not joining BJP, those saying so trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes: Pilot
Not joining BJP, those saying so trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes: Pilot
Congress dissolves all party panels in Rajasthan, aims for fresh start
Congress dissolves all party panels in Rajasthan, aims for fresh start
Shakuntala Devi trailer: Vidya’s math genius believes in ‘drama or nothing’
Shakuntala Devi trailer: Vidya’s math genius believes in ‘drama or nothing’
Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China’s Covid ‘cover-up’ and Huawei
Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China’s Covid ‘cover-up’ and Huawei
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In