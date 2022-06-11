Home / World News / UK military: Russia using anti-ship missiles on land targets
UK military: Russia using anti-ship missiles on land targets

Russia is likely using such weapons because it is running short of more precise modern missiles, Britain's Defense Ministry said in a daily update.
The 5.5-ton Kh-22 missiles, when used in ground attacks with conventional warheads, are highly inaccurate and can cause severe collateral damage and casualties.(AP)
The 5.5-ton Kh-22 missiles, when used in ground attacks with conventional warheads, are highly inaccurate and can cause severe collateral damage and casualties.
Published on Jun 11, 2022 12:11 PM IST
AP

Russian bombers have likely been launching 1960s-era heavy, anti-ship missiles meant to destroy aircraft carriers with nuclear warheads against land targets in Ukraine, a British military intelligence report said Saturday.

It said the 5.5-ton Kh-22 missiles, when used in ground attacks with conventional warheads, are highly inaccurate and can cause severe collateral damage and casualties.

Russia is likely using such weapons because it is running short of more precise modern missiles, Britain's Defense Ministry said in a daily update.

Russian forces have been concentrating their efforts on capturing all of Ukraine’s eastern region of coal mines and factories known as the Donbas. The area borders Russia and has been partly controlled by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

Civilians have been fleeing intense fighting in eastern Ukraine as Russian and Ukrainian forces engage in a grinding battle of attrition for key cities in the country's industrial heartland.

The report said Ukrainian air defenses were still deterring Russian tactical aircraft from carrying out strikes across much of the country.

 

 

russia ukraine crisis russia
russia ukraine crisis russia
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
