UK minister Sunak to PM amid row over wife's taxes: 'Always followed rules..'
The United Kingdom's finance minister, Rishi Sunak, who is the son-in-law of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, said on Sunday he has requested Prime Minister Boris Johnson for an independent review to determine whether he made ‘"appropriate declarations" of his finances "since first being appointed as ministers".
His letter to Johnson comes at a time when a row is simmering over allegations linked to his wife Akshata Murty's taxes. "I have always followed the rules and I hope such a review will provide further clarity," the 41-year-old UK minister said on Twitter.
Sunak has been facing heat over the latest allegations. His millionaire wife, Akshata Murty, according to reports, owns about 0.9 per cent of Indian IT giant Infosys, and has confirmed that she had non-domiciled tax status, meaning she did not pay tax on earnings from outside Britain, news agency Reuters reported.
However, her spokesperson told news agencies she pays all the tax that is legally required in the UK. "She has always and will continue to pay UK taxes on all her UK income," her spokesperson said.
“My overriding concern is that the public retain confidence in the answers they are given and I believe the best way of achieving this is to ensure those answers are entirely independent, without bias or favour,” Sunak wrote in the letter to the UK PM, stating he was confident that the review "will find all information appropriately declared" by him.
Earlier, Rishi Sunak faced questions over Infosys still operating in Russia, while he was calling for UK businesses to rethink their business in Moscow. At that time, Rishi Sunak said he had no role in Infosys and its decisions.
Analysts have been underlining how the revelation of Akshata Murthy's tax status could not have come at a worse time as Rishi Sunak, once seen as a future prime minister, has seen his popularity sink because of the surging consumer prices.
(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)
Imran Khan's attempt at show of strength after exit: '...US-backed regime'
Imran Khan's four-year run ended with the opposition voting in favour of the no-confidence motion that Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tried to delay, according to the critics. He is the first prime minister in the country's history to have lost a trust vote. Khan, whose exit became imminent with the economic crisis mounting in the country, has been trying to put up a power show by calling crowds to back him.
'Chowkidar chor hai' slogan raised against Pakistan Army after Imran's ouster
"Chowkidar chor hai" slogan was heard at one of the rallies taken out by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders against the ouster of Imran Niazi as Pakistan's Prime Minister. The slogan, first raised in India by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was used in Pakistan against its Army for allegedly stealing Imran Niazi's mandate. "Don't raise slogans... we will fight with peace," Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid said.
China, Covid, climate change - 5 Key challenges facing Australia's next PM
Australia is heading to a national vote on May 21 with the center-right Liberal National coalition government campaigning for a fourth term in office after grappling with a pandemic and a slew of climate change-related disasters. However the opposition Labor Party, led by Anthony Albanese, is currently far ahead in opinion polling. Here are the top five priorities for Australia's next leader: 1. Prices are still rising due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
'This horrible pandemic': Queen chats with patients, nurses at UK hospital
Queen Elizabeth II, after her own recent bout with Covid-19, empathized with patients, doctors and nurses at a London hospital last week as she listened to their stories about life on the front lines of the pandemic. With friends and family members barred from the hospital by strict virus-control measures, nurses did their best to comfort seriously ill patients, senior nurse Mireia Lopez Rey Ferrer told Elizabeth.
Imran Khan supporters protest outside Nawaz Sharif's London residence
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday agitated outside former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's residence in London after Imran Khan was voted out of power by opposition parties. A confrontation between supporters of Imran Khan-led PTI and PML-N turned into an arena of slurs and slogans against each party's leadership outside Avenfield flats in London, the residence of Nawaz Sharif. Holding flags of Pakistan, during the demonstrations, PTI workers chanted slogans against the ouster of the PM.
