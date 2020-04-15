UK not to stop WHO funding, but cool on Trump rebuff

world

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 18:49 IST

The Boris Johnson government on Wednesday refused to comment or criticise US President Donald Trump’s decision to stop funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO), insisting that London would continue to support the UN body.

The UK and US have what is called a ‘special relationship’, at times prompting criticism that London closely follows Washington’s foreign policy moves uncritically. Alleging failures in handling the coronavirus pandemic, Trump on Tuesday announced withdrawing funding to WHO.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “Our position is that the UK has no plans to stop funding the WHO which has an important role to play in leading the global health response. Coronavirus is a global challenge and it’s essential that countries work together to tackle this shared threat”.

Asked if the Johnson government is disappointed by Trump’s decision, he added: “I can only set out the UK’s position, and that is that we have no plans to stop funding the World Health Organisation”. The UK contributes over USD 10 million annually to WHO.

However, Labour leader Keir Starmer criticised Trump’s decision in a radio interview.

“That is completely the wrong thing to do. There needs to be a global response to this, we should be supporting our global institutions”, he told LBC.

“We’re about to go on and try and get a vaccine, there should be a global effort to get that vaccine and a global plan as to how we roll that out across the world. This is not the time to be retreating and pulling away from global organisations that help roll that out”.

The UK is one of the worst affected countries in Europe, with over 12,000 deaths and over 93,000 cases in hospitals. The figures do not include those passing away or infected in private homes, retirement villages and care homes.