Home / World News / UK parliamentary committee to visit Taiwan this week, meet Tsai Ing-Wen

world news
Published on Nov 29, 2022 06:31 PM IST

"This visit to Taiwan has long been a priority for the Foreign Affairs Committee," said chair of the committee, Alicia Kearns.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is seen. (Reuters)
Reuters |

A British parliamentary committee is visiting Taiwan this week to meet President Tsai Ing-Wen and other senior officials, the committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This visit to Taiwan has long been a priority for the Foreign Affairs Committee," said chair of the committee, Alicia Kearns.

"The multiple challenges to security and prosperity across the globe make constructive ties between democracies, such as those enjoyed by the UK and Taiwan, all the more important."

