e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UK PM Johnson, who also had Covid-19, is sure Trump will be fine

UK PM Johnson, who also had Covid-19, is sure Trump will be fine

“I’m sure that President Trump is going to be fine. He’s got the best possible care... He just needs, I mean, the most important thing to do is to follow his doctors’ advice, he’s got superb medical advice,” Johnson said during an interview on BBC television.

world Updated: Oct 04, 2020 16:44 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
London
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for Covid-19 in late March
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for Covid-19 in late March (Reuters)
         

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he was sure US President Donald Trump, who has Covid-19, would be fine and was receiving the best possible care.

“I’m sure that President Trump is going to be fine. He’s got the best possible care... He just needs, I mean, the most important thing to do is to follow his doctors’ advice, he’s got superb medical advice,” Johnson said during an interview on BBC television.

Johnson tested positive for Covid-19 in late March and was hospitalised for a week, including three nights in intensive care. He said he was fully recovered and was not suffering from so-called “long Covid” symptoms.

tags
top news
Atal Tunnel done, now PM Modi pushes Border Roads chief for all-weather axis to Ladakh
Atal Tunnel done, now PM Modi pushes Border Roads chief for all-weather axis to Ladakh
Lok Janshakti Party to contest Bihar assembly polls alone
Lok Janshakti Party to contest Bihar assembly polls alone
MI vs SRH Live: Can Pollard take Mumbai Indians over 200?
MI vs SRH Live: Can Pollard take Mumbai Indians over 200?
Why are farmers protesting if they are happy, asks Rahul Gandhi
Why are farmers protesting if they are happy, asks Rahul Gandhi
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Centre asks states to submit lists of priority population for Covid vaccine
Centre asks states to submit lists of priority population for Covid vaccine
Hathras case: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad reaches victim’s village
Hathras case: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad reaches victim’s village
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesMI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In