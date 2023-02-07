Home / World News / UK PM Rishi Sunak plans to reshuffle his cabinet. Here's why

world news
Published on Feb 07, 2023 06:46 AM IST

Rishi Sunak: Rishi Sunak will appoint a new Conservative Party chair, after he sacked Nadhim Zahawi over a tax scandal more than a week ago.

Rishi Sunak: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks outside Downing Street.(Reuters)
Bloomberg |

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to carry out a mini reshuffle of his cabinet as soon as Tuesday in an effort to re-set his premiership after a rocky first 100 days in office, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Sunak will appoint a new Conservative Party chair, after he sacked Nadhim Zahawi over a tax scandal more than a week ago, as part of a wider overhaul, officials told Cabinet ministers Monday.

Officials have also held talks with ministers in recent days about splitting up the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, according to a person familiar. This is something Sunak proposed during last year’s leadership round.

Sunak’s office declined to comment late Monday.

The move comes as pressure builds on Sunak to re-think his decision to appoint Dominic Raab as his Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, who’s since come under investigation over bullying allegations.

Sunak’s ruling Tory party sits around 20 points behind the Labour opposition in most polls, and in the face of a possible general election defeat in less than two years is facing mounting calls in his own party to cut taxes.

The premier has been unimpressed with the quality of work produced by BEIS in recent years, taking particular issue with its focus on energy, which has left less capacity to produce significant pro-business policies, the person said.

One option being discussed is the creation of a stand-alone energy department, with a separate office focused on business and trade, and a third based on science and technology, the person said. The break-up could also impact both the trade and culture departments, they said.

