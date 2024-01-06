UK reports of 6 craft approaching vessel near Yemen: ‘No weapons sighted’
Reuters |
Jan 06, 2024 08:53 PM IST
"No weapons have been sighted and coalition forces are assisting," UKMTO added in an advisory note.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization on Saturday said that it received a report of six small craft approaching a merchant vessel about 50 nautical miles south east of the Yemeni city of Mocha.
