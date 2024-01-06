close_game
UK reports of 6 craft approaching vessel near Yemen: 'No weapons sighted'

UK reports of 6 craft approaching vessel near Yemen: ‘No weapons sighted’

Reuters
Jan 06, 2024

"No weapons have been sighted and coalition forces are assisting," UKMTO added in an advisory note.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization on Saturday said that it received a report of six small craft approaching a merchant vessel about 50 nautical miles south east of the Yemeni city of Mocha.

UKMTO said that no weapons have been sighted yet. (Reuters)
UKMTO said that no weapons have been sighted yet. (Reuters)

"No weapons have been sighted and coalition forces are assisting," UKMTO added in an advisory note.

Saturday, January 06, 2024
