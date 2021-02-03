UK says 10 million people have received coronavirus vaccine
Ten million people in the UK have been given coronavirus vaccine, as the government’s program to immunize the most vulnerable groups makes rapid progress.
The milestone puts the country on track to provide shots to 15 million citizens and carers at greatest risk from the disease by Feb. 15, potentially paving the way for ministers to begin easing lockdown restrictions.
“It’s fantastic that 10 million people in the UK have got their first dose of the vaccine,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a tweet. “Thank you to everyone who has helped make this possible.”
The rapid roll out of coronavirus vaccines is a rare bright spot for the UK government in its handling of the pandemic, which has left more than 100,000 people dead and caused the deepest recession for more than 300 years.
Infections
The country is a month into its third national lockdown, and while death rates and hospitalization numbers have declined in recent days, medics are still battling high levels of infections.
Johnson is under mounting pressure to ease restrictions from lockdown skeptics in his own party who fear shutting up businesses and schools will inflict lasting scars on the economy and society. News that vaccines are effective at cutting transmission of the disease has fueled their argument.
“With better and better news by the day on the vaccination roll out and its effectiveness, the government has got to start addressing its mind to the harms caused by the measures we’re putting in place,” said Mark Harper, chairman of the so-called Covid Recovery Group of Conservative members of Parliament. “Lockdowns and restrictions cause immense damage to people’s health and livelihoods and we need to lift them as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Johnson has promised to review the pandemic response after the priority groups have been given vaccines and said he will publish a roadmap in the week of Feb. 22 for lifting lockdown. Schools will be the first facilities to reopen in England, starting no earlier than March 8 under the government’s plans.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh intensifies vigil along its border with Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-American doctor appointed as chief medical officer of Homeland Security
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ukraine's President imposes sanctions against 'pro-Russian' media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hungary 'systematically' breached EU air pollution limits, says court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK says 10 million people have received coronavirus vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NATO welcomes extension of 'New START' by Russia, US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TikTok agrees to block users in Italy who say they are under 13 after girl dies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweden to require negative Covid-19 test for arrivals from abroad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar citizens calls for boycott of military-linked products and services
- The Myanmar population is pushing for the "Stop Buying Junta Business" campaign, as a sign of support for democracy against dictatorship of the military, also known as the Tatmadaw, and declaration of a one-year state of emergency, Myanmar Times reported.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan kickstarts countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden, Harris visit Capitol, pay respects to officer killed in riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Regrettable’: Japan on Sri Lanka not sticking to trilateral deal for port
- The Sri Lankan government gave in to pressure from labour unions, which opposed a joint venture with Indian and Japanese investors having a 49% stake in the ECT, and the cabinet decided on Monday to run the facility as a fully owned operation of the Sri Lanka Port Authority (SLPA).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden team in talks with utilities, car companies about emissions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: When lawmakers turned lawbreakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taliban on diplomatic blitz after Afghan peace talks stall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox