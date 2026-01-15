UK temporarily shuts Tehran Embassy, evacuates ambassador, staff amid Iran unrest

The Britain embassy in Tehran on Wednesday temporarily closed its operations and evacuated all consular staff and Britain's ambassador. Pro-government protesters burn representations of the U.S. and the Israeli flags in front of the British Embassy, in Tehran, Iran on Wednesday (AP)

Citing the ongoing security situation, the advisory said that the UK has withdrawn staff from Iran and the embassy continues to operate remotely. The advisory also warned citizens that having a British passport or connections to the UK can lead to Iranian authorities detaining individuals.

"We have temporarily closed the British Embassy in Tehran; this will now operate remotely. Foreign Office travel advice has now been updated to reflect this consular change," news agency Reuters quoted a government spokesperson as saying.

The advisory on the official embassy website further said that the situation in Iran could escalate quickly and pose significant risks.

Britain's ambassador and all the consular staff were also evacuated on the basis of the security assessment of the place and to prioritise the safety of staff, a British official reportedly said.

The move comes amid unrest in Iran, where at least 3,428 protestors have been killed amid a crackdown on protests. The country is also facing international pressure over the crackdown. The Iranian government and US President Trump have traded barbs over the protest.

Britain also advised its citizens against travelling to Iran. “British and British-Iranian dual nationals are at significant risk of arrest, questioning or detention,” the advisory said.

It informed citizens that the support of the UK government in such situations is extremely limited in Iran. “No face-to-face consular assistance will be possible in an emergency,” it added.

Several countries also released travel advisories for their citizens, including Italy, Spain and Poland.

Britain and the United States withdrew some personnel from key military bases in Qatar.