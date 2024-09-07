 Ukraine concerned at reports of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia | World News - Hindustan Times
Ukraine concerned at reports of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia

Reuters |
Sep 07, 2024 08:20 PM IST

Ukraine concerned at reports of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia

KYIV, Sept 7 - Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Saturday it was deeply concerned by reports about a possible impending transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia.

Ukraine concerned at reports of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia
Ukraine concerned at reports of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia

In a statement emailed to reporters, the ministry said the deepening military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow was a threat to Ukraine, Europe and the Middle East, and called on the international community to increase pressure on Iran and Russia.

CNN and the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Iran had transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, citing unidentified sources.

Reuters reported in August that Russia was expecting the imminent delivery of hundreds of Fath-360 close-range ballistic missiles from Iran and that dozens of Russian military personnel were being trained in Iran on the satellite-guided weapons for eventual use in the war in Ukraine.

On Friday, the United States, a key ally of Ukraine, also voiced concern about the potential transfer of missiles.

"Any transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia would represent a dramatic escalation in Iran's support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said.

Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York said on Friday that Tehran's position on the Ukraine conflict was unchanged.

"Iran considers the provision of military assistance to the parties engaged in the conflict - which leads to increased human casualties, destruction of infrastructure, and a distancing from ceasefire negotiations - to be inhumane," it said.

"Thus, not only does Iran abstain from engaging in such actions itself, but it also calls upon other countries to cease the supply of weapons to the sides involved in the conflict."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to elections, politics, crime, along with national affairs.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
