Fri, Aug 15, 2025
Ukraine drones hit Russia's Volgograd refinery ahead of Trump-Putin meeting

Bloomberg |
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 03:39 am IST

Ukrainian drones attacked Lukoil PJSC’s major refinery in Volgograd in the early hours of Thursday.

Ukrainian drones attacked Lukoil PJSC’s major refinery in Volgograd in the early hours of Thursday as Kyiv has ramped up strikes on Russian energy infrastructure this month.

The Volgograd refinery, among the 10 largest in Russia, is the latest strategic asset to be hit by Ukraine this month.
The Volgograd refinery, among the 10 largest in Russia, is the latest strategic asset to be hit by Ukraine this month.(Representative Image/AP)

The Russian Air Force repelled a “massive UAV attack” on the Volgograd region overnight, and as a result of falling debris, oil products spilt and caught fire at the facility, Andrei Bocharov, regional governor, said in a Telegram statement.

The regional administration's press office said in a separate Telegram statement that the blaze was extinguished by 8:13 p.m. local time.

The Volgograd refinery, among the 10 largest in Russia, is the latest strategic asset to be hit by Ukraine this month, with Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump preparing to meet in Alaska on Friday to discuss a potential ceasefire.

Other targets include three facilities owned by oil giant Rosneft PJSC, a key helium facility owned by gas giant Gazprom PJSC and an oil-pumping station in Unecha, a hub for Russia’s network of crude-exporting pipelines.

Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed the attack on the Volgograd facility in a Telegram statement. Lukoil didn’t respond to a Bloomberg request for a comment on potential damage and impact on crude-processing rates.

The Volgograd refinery, which was attacked several times early this year, has a design capacity to process around 300,000 barrels a day of crude and supplies oil products mainly to southern regions in Russia. Some batches also go on exports.

The attack on the facility, which accounts for roughly 5% of Russia’s crude processing, may put even further pressure on the nation’s refinery runs amid higher seasonal demand for gasoline and diesel.

