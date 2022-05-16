Home / World News / Ukraine war: Russia agrees to evacuate wounded soldiers from Azovstal plant
world news

Ukraine war: Russia agrees to evacuate wounded soldiers from Azovstal plant

Kyiv has said that more than 1,000 of its troops – a majority of them injured – remained in the Azovstal plant.
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.(AP)
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.(AP)
Published on May 16, 2022 09:07 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Russia on Monday said there was an agreement to evacuate wounded Ukrainian soldiers holed up in the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. "An agreement has been reached on the removal of the wounded," news agency Reuters quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying in a statement.

"A humanitarian corridor has been opened through which wounded Ukrainian servicemen are being taken to a medical facility in Novoazovsk," it added.

Russia attacked the port city of Mariupol – which it now claims to controls – for nearly two months. Some civilians and Ukrainian fighters had sought refuge in the Azovstal plant, a vast Soviet-era plant designed with a labyrinth of bunkers and tunnels to withstand attack.

While civilians were evacuated from the plant this month after the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross brokered a deal with Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian fighters remain trapped. According to reports and pictures posted online, some of the fighters at the plant are seriously injured.

Kyiv has said that more than 1,000 of its troops –  a majority of them injured – remained in the Azovstal plant.

Earlier, a commander in the war-torn nation had written to Elon Musk, whose company's satellite broadband service Stalink had remained active in Ukraine since the Russian invasion, urging him to intervene.

Serhiy Volyna, who said he created a Twitter account for the sole purpose of reaching out to Musk, had written, “People say you come from another planet to teach people to believe in the impossible”.

"Our planets are next to each other, as I live where it is nearly impossible to survive. Help us get out of Azovstal to a mediating country. If not you, then who?"

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Most deaths in the United States happened in urban areas, but rural places — where opposition to masks and vaccinations tends to run high — paid a heavy price at times.

    US deaths from Covid hit 1 million, less than 2 ½ years into the pandemic

    The confirmed number of dead is equivalent to a 9/11 attack every day for 336 days. It is roughly equal to how many Americans died in the Civil War and World War II combined. It’s as if Boston and Pittsburgh were wiped out.

  • Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, right, and the Moderate Party's leader Ulf Kristersson give a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, May 16, 2022.&nbsp;

    Sweden to apply for NATO membership

    Sweden's Social Democrat minority government on Monday took the formal decision to apply for NATO membership, following in the footsteps of its neighbour Finland in a move that will redraw the geopolitical map of northern Europe. "There is a broad majority in Sweden's parliament for joining NATO," Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said following a debate on security policy in parliament. "The best thing for Sweden and the Swedish population is to join NATO."

  • People wait in a queue to buy petrol at a closed fuel station, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Monday.&nbsp;

    Sri Lanka out of petrol, economy in a precarious condition: PM Wickremesinghe

    Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday said the island nation's economy was in a precarious condition and that the cash-strapped nation was currently out of petrol. He also proposed privatising the Sri Lanka airlines. “At present, the Sri Lankan economy is extremely precarious. Although the former government's budget projected revenue of SLR 2.3 trillion, SLR 1.6 trillion is the realistic projection of this year's revenue,” the PM said in Colombo.

  • Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov. (Photo by MAXIM SHEMETOV/POOL/AFP)

    ‘Won’t simply put up with…': Russia’s warning amid NATO’s Nordic expansion

    According to an AFP report, Swedish public support for NATO membership has risen to nearly 50 per cent in the aftermath of the Ukraine war. The situation is the same in Finland, with the AFP report revealing that the number of Finns who want to join NATO has climbed to more than three-quarters - almost triple the level before the Ukraine war.

  • The list is by far the biggest to emerge to date with the names of imprisoned Uyghurs.

    China's Uyghur county has highest prison rate in the world

    Nearly one in 25 people in a county in the Uyghur heartland of China has been sentenced to prison on terrorism-related charges, in what is the highest known imprisonment rate in the world, an Associated Press review of leaked data shows. A list obtained and partially verified by the AP cites the names of more than 10,000 Uyghurs sent to prison in just Konasheher county alone, one of dozens in southern Xinjiang.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out