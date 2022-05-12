'Help us': Trapped Ukrainian commander's desperate appeal to Elon Musk

As Russia continues to bombard the strategic port city of Mariupol – home to the sprawling Azovstal steel mill where many Ukrainian troops remain trapped following weeks of resistance, a commander in the war-torn nation has now written to Elon Musk, the world's richest man, urging him to intervene.

Serhiy Volyna, who said he created a Twitter account for the sole purpose of reaching out to Musk, wrote, “People say you come from another planet to teach people to believe in the impossible”. Volyna is a commander of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade.

"Our planets are next to each other, as I live where it is nearly impossible to survive. Help us get out of Azovstal to a mediating country. If not you, then who?"

He called on "every person on the planet Earth" to help ensure Musk saw his appeal.

Elon Musk – an avid Twitter user who has also now finalised a deal to buy the social media platform for $44 billion – is always in the news for his quirky tweets. In recent times, especially after Russia invaded Ukraine, people are using the platform to find news and support, according to Twitter.

Musk, who has more than 92 million followers, has previously used the platform to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin to "single combat" over Ukraine.

Last month, the Tesla chief responded to the Ukrainian plea for internet service by activating his Starlink satellite broadband service. He also sent equipment to help bring connectivity to areas hit by Russian military attacks.

Kyiv has said that more than 1,000 of its troops -- a majority of them injured -- remained in Azovstal plant, sheltering in the labyrinth of Soviet-era bunkers and tunnels from Russians who now control Mariupol.