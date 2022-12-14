Ukraine's Zelensky urges Europe to back war tribunal for Russian leaders
Published on Dec 14, 2022 05:35 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: “I call on all of you, your parties and states to effectively support this work,” Zelensky said.
AFP |
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Wednesday urged Europe to help set up a tribunal to try Russia's leadership for the "crime of aggression", as he accepted the EU's top rights award.
Read more: UK training Ukrainian judges for war crimes trials of Russian soldiers: Report
"I call on all of you, your parties and states to effectively support this work. The tribunal must start working," Zelensky told the European Parliament in a speech via video link.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics