Home / World News / Ukraine's Zelensky urges global protests against Russia's war
world news

Ukraine's Zelensky urges global protests against Russia's war

  • "Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life," Zelensky said in a video address in English. "Come to your squares, to your streets, make yourselves visible and heard."
Hundreds of civilians have been killed, hundreds more injured and over three million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24 with the goal of thwarting its pro-Western course.(AP)
Hundreds of civilians have been killed, hundreds more injured and over three million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24 with the goal of thwarting its pro-Western course.(AP)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 04:52 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday urged citizens around the world to take to the streets to stop Russia's invasion of his country.

"Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life," Zelensky said in a video address in English. "Come to your squares, to your streets, make yourselves visible and heard."

In a passionate speech on the eve of a one-month anniversary of Russia's invasion, Zelensky urged people around the globe "to stand against the war starting from March 24... and after then" and speak up against Russia's bloody war.

"Show your standing, come from your offices, your homes, your schools and your universities, come in the name of peace," Zelensky said.

"The world must stop the war."

Hundreds of civilians have been killed, hundreds more injured and over three million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24 with the goal of thwarting its pro-Western course.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
volodymyr zelensky russia ukraine crisis
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out