Ukraine's Zelensky urges united global response to Iran, Russia strikes
AFP |
Apr 14, 2024 05:56 PM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday condemned Tehran's strikes on Israel and urged a united global response to "terror" attacks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday condemned Tehran's strikes on Israel and urged a united global response to "terror" attacks by Russia and Iran.
"Iran's actions threaten the entire region and the world, just as Russia's actions threaten a larger conflict," Zelensky wrote on X, saying "the obvious collaboration between the two regimes in spreading terror must face a resolute and united response from the world".
Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now! Get Latest World News, Israel Iran conflict LIVE along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Share this article