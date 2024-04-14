Ukraine's Zelensky urges united global response to Iran, Russia strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday condemned Tehran's strikes on Israel and urged a united global response to "terror" attacks by Russia and Iran. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky(HT_PRINT)

"Iran's actions threaten the entire region and the world, just as Russia's actions threaten a larger conflict," Zelensky wrote on X, saying "the obvious collaboration between the two regimes in spreading terror must face a resolute and united response from the world".