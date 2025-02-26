Ukraine's Zelenskyy hopes to meet Trump amid mineral deal limbo; White House unable to 'make sense’

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed on Wednesday that a broader framework on minerals deal with the US was ready but cautioned that its success would depend on US President Donald Trump. FILE - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy giving a speech.(AP)

He also said that he hopes to travel to Washington on Friday to meet Trump to discuss the deal and future aid. But right after his comments, a White House official reportedly raised doubts on the invitation.

“Ukraine needs to know where the United States stands on its continued military support, " Zelenskyy said, according to a Reuters report.

The Ukrainian leader told reporters that the deal was part of broader agreements with the US and could provide security guarantees to Ukraine to ensure a lasting and fair peace.

“The framework deal is a first step toward a full agreement that will be subject to ratification by Ukraine’s parliament, " Zelenskyy said.

“I want to coordinate with the US,” he said, adding that he would like to have Friday’s visit to Washington ‘very much’.

However, a White House official raised doubts about whether the invitation would make sense given Zelenskyy's comments that a minerals deal is not complete.

"If the Ukrainian leader says the deal isn’t finalised, I don’t see why an invitation would make sense. There’s an expectation that his coming is to recognise a final position (on the minerals deal) and he is not at a final position in his own words in this new wording," Reuters quoted the official as saying.

Earlier, Donald Trump confirmed Volodymyr Zelensky would be visiting, and mentioned a “very big deal.”

What is in the mineral deal between Ukraine and US?

Under the agreement, the United States would “jointly develop” Ukraine's mineral wealth, with the revenues going to a newly created “joint fund for Ukraine and America", a Ukrainian official told news agency AFP.

According to the official, the draft of the deal includes a reference to "security", but does not explicitly state the US' commitments, one of Ukraine's prior demands for an agreement.

“There is a general clause that says America will invest in a stable and prosperous sovereign Ukraine, that it works for a lasting peace, and that America supports efforts to guarantee security. Now, the government is working on the details,” the official said.

The Ukrainian official claimed the US has removed all clauses that “do not suit” the war-torn nation, including the “$500 billion reference.”

He added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could sign the deal on a trip to Washington as early as Friday.