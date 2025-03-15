Ukrainian president warns of Russian push to surround troops as ceasefire negotiations continue

Kremlin forces are looking to surround Kyiv’s troops in the northeastern Ukrainian region directly bordering Kursk as negotiations move forward toward a temporary ceasefire, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Ukrainian President speaks during a press briefing, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 15, 2025. (REUTERS)

While Russia is advancing in its Kursk region, trying to push back Ukrainian soldiers who’ve held part of the area since last summer, the latter haven’t been encircled, despite Kremlin claims amplified by US President Donald Trump, Zelenskiy told reporters in Kyiv on Saturday.

“Russia wants to encircle Ukrainian troops on same axis, but on Ukraine’s territory,” Zelenskiy said. “We have a clear understanding of where they want to do this.”

Serhiy Nikiforov, a spokesman for Zelenskiy, elaborated that Zelenskiy was referring to Sumy, the region directly across the border from Kursk.

Russia is looking for a stronger position before a potential temporary ceasefire proposed by Ukraine and the US to President Vladimir Putin this week, Zelenskiy said. The Kremlin leader has made “maximalist” demands surrounding a ceasefire expected to be unacceptable to Ukrainians and other Europeans, according to Western security officials.

The US, which dispatched envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow for talks this week, hasn’t responded to Putin’s proposals yet. Zelenskiy said he expects a “clear” and “firm” response from the US if Putin rejects a ceasefire.

Zelenskiy added that Russia’s offensive plans — including the prospect of pushing ground forces into Sumy — is a sign Putin isn’t preparing to lay down arms. “Such steps doesn’t mean peace,” he said.