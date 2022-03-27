Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia
- Russia last month recognised Luhansk and Donetsk self-proclaimed republics as independent and ordered what it called a peacekeeping operation in the region shortly after.
The Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine could hold a referendum soon on joining Russia, the rebel region's news outlet cited local leader Leonid Pasechnik as saying on Sunday.
"I think that in the near future a referendum will be held on the territory of the republic," Pasechnik said. "The people will exercise their ultimate constitutional right and express their opinion on joining the Russian Federation."
Russia last month recognised Luhansk and Donetsk self-proclaimed republics as independent and ordered what it called a peacekeeping operation in the region shortly after.
On February 24, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.
Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.
-
Ukraine war day 32| Missile strikes continue, Zelenskyy warns Russia: 10 updates
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday warned Moscow of sowing a deep hatred among its people against Russia.
-
Indian restaurant in Bahrain shut down for denying entry to veiled woman: Report
An Indian restaurant in Islamic country Bahrain's Adliya has been closed by the authorities after it allegedly denied entry to a veiled woman, Gulf Daily News reported. The restaurant authority has put out an apology statement on social media expressing regret for the incident.
-
Facing no-confidence motion, Imran Khan urges people to attend power show
Earlier on Saturday, the cricketer-politician had said at an event: "You all have to reach Islamabad tomorrow. This is allah's Hukum.
-
All 132 on crashed China Eastern plane confirmed dead
The disaster provoked an unusually swift public response from President Xi Jinping, who ordered a probe into its cause as aviation authorities vowed an extensive two-week check-up of China's vast passenger fleet.
-
Kyiv mayor cancels Sunday curfew
Curfew has been imposed several times in Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics