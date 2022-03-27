Home / World News / Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia
world news

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

  • Russia last month recognised Luhansk and Donetsk self-proclaimed republics as independent and ordered what it called a peacekeeping operation in the region shortly after.
People cross the contact line between pro-Moscow rebels and Ukrainian troops as Ukrainian border guard guards in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine. (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)(REUTERS)
People cross the contact line between pro-Moscow rebels and Ukrainian troops as Ukrainian border guard guards in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine. (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 02:45 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

The Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine could hold a referendum soon on joining Russia, the rebel region's news outlet cited local leader Leonid Pasechnik as saying on Sunday.

"I think that in the near future a referendum will be held on the territory of the republic," Pasechnik said. "The people will exercise their ultimate constitutional right and express their opinion on joining the Russian Federation."

Russia last month recognised Luhansk and Donetsk self-proclaimed republics as independent and ordered what it called a peacekeeping operation in the region shortly after.

On February 24, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine russia russia ukraine crisis + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out