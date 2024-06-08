 UK's David Cameron falls for hoaxer, thought it was Ex-Ukraine president | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UK's David Cameron falls for hoaxer, thought it was Ex-Ukraine president

Reuters |
Jun 08, 2024 11:39 AM IST

In 2022, Britain blamed Russia for hoax calls to two ministers and an attempted call to a third.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron exchanged messages and held a video call with someone purporting to be former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, but the interactions were later determined to be a hoax, the foreign office said on Friday. "Whilst the video call clearly appeared to be with Mr Poroshenko, following the conversation the Foreign Secretary became suspicious," the foreign office said in a statement.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron (via REUTERS)
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron (via REUTERS)

"The department has now investigated and confirmed that it was not genuine and that the messages and video call were a hoax."

The statement gave no details of what was discussed during the exchanges, other than to say that the caller asked Cameron for others' contact details.

The foreign office said Cameron was making the hoax public "in case the video of the Foreign Secretary is manipulated and subsequently used, and to ensure that others are aware of this risk."

"Whilst regretting his mistake, the Foreign Secretary thinks it important to call out this behaviour and increase efforts to counter the use of misinformation," the foreign office said.

Britain, which holds a national election on July 4, did not say who it believed was responsible for the hoax.

Cameron is not the first British foreign minister to be caught out by a hoax. In 2018 then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson discussed international relations and rude poetry with a hoax caller who pretended to be the Armenian prime minister.

In 2022, Britain blamed Russia for hoax calls to two ministers and an attempted call to a third.

Videos of one of those calls, to then defence minister Ben Wallace, later appeared online, prompting Britain to say they had been doctored and ask YouTube to remove them.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on World News, US News , Hollywood News , Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / UK's David Cameron falls for hoaxer, thought it was Ex-Ukraine president
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On