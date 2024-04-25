 UK's Rwanda deportation plan receives royal assent, becomes law | World News - Hindustan Times
UK's Rwanda deportation plan receives royal assent, becomes law

Reuters |
Apr 25, 2024 06:58 PM IST

The Royal Assent was announced in the House of Lords on Thursday, meaning the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill will now become law.

Britain's King Charles has given his assent to legislation central to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Britain's King Charles III (via REUTERS)
Britain's King Charles III (via REUTERS)

Royal assent is the final stage in the legislative process, and effectively rubber stamps the decision taken by parliament earlier this week to approve the bill after a long battle between the government and opponents of the plan.

The Royal Assent was announced in the House of Lords on Thursday, meaning the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill will now become law.

Parliament approved the legislation in the early hours of Tuesday morning. On Monday, Sunak said he expected the first flights to Rwanda to take off in 10 to 12 weeks after it was passed.

