UN Security Council aims to discuss Myanmar military coup on Tuesday: Diplomats
NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council aims to discuss Myanmar on Tuesday, diplomats said, after the country's military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other political leaders in early morning raids.
Forget no one: US cities use real-time data to end homelessness
Aung San Suu Kyi no longer West's priority after Myanmar military coup
Scotland Yard remembers first-ever Sikh female police officer
- At a time when there would have only been about 700 female officers in the Met, Karpal Kaur Sandhu was both the first female Sikh and female South Asian police officer in the UK. Sandhu, aged 30, was killed in an altercation with her husband, who was reportedly opposed to her career choice.
UK PM Johnson warns Covid-19 lockdown may get tougher
Min Aung Hlaing: The military chief who engineered the coup against Suu Kyi
- The military’s commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing came under the international community's radar because of his role in the ethnic cleansing of Rohingyas of Rakhine state, however, very little is known about this obscure figure whose forces detained Suu Kyi.
US Prez Joe Biden to meet Republicans proposing $618 billion Covid-19 aid
Japan may extend Covid-19 emergency in 10 prefectures until March 7
Prince Harry accepts apology, ‘substantial’ damages from UK publication
'Get well' messages pour in for UK's Captain Tom, 100, in hospital with Covid-19
Blinken criticizes Russia, weighs possible sanctions against North Korea: Report
US voting rights activist Stacey Abrams nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
South Africa to welcome first delivery of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccines
EU says discussions will continue with AstraZeneca to get more vaccines in Q1
Amazon ratchets up anti-union pressure on workers in Alabama
