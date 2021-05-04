UN welcomes US President Joe Biden's decision to admit more refugees this year

The UN refugee agency on Tuesday welcomed a decision by US President Joe Biden to admit up to 62,500 refugees this year, which it hoped would inspire other countries to resettle more people fleeing war or persecution.

Biden said on Monday he had resurrected a plan to raise refugee admissions this year after drawing a wave of criticism from supporters for initially keeping the refugee cap at a historically low level of 15,000, set by his predecessor Donald Trump.

Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said in a statement: "I hope this decision will now also inspire other countries to follow suit, to restore or expand their resettlement commitments."



