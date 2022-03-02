UNGA vote against Russia’s campaign, Ukraine's Kherson under siege | Top updates
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a stop on bombings by Russian forces in his country before any fresh ceasefire talks between the two nations.
Wednesday marked the seventh day of Russia's military offensive in Ukraine. Heavy firing, missile strikes and fleeing of Ukrainians to bordering nations continued as the ongoing war between the two former Soviet nations led to more destruction and bloodshed.
Russia, meanwhile, claimed to take over the first city of Ukraine - Kherson, even as stiff Ukrainian resistance kept Vladimir Putin's men at bay in Kyiv and Kharkiv.
Here are the top five developments on day seven of Russia-Ukraine conflict:
1. The United Nations General Assembly, in a historic vote, demanded that Russia stop its military campaign in Ukraine and withdraw all troops, with nations from world powers to tiny island states condemning Moscow. The vote was 141 to 5, with 34 abstentions. The resolution deplored Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine “in the strongest terms” and demanded an immediate and complete withdrawal of all Moscow's forces.
2. Zelenskyy said Russia first needs to stop bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful talks between the two countries can begin for the second round.
3. Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that if a third World War was to happen, it would involve nuclear weapons and would also be “destructive”. He further stated that Russia would face a “real danger” if Kyiv obtained nuclear weapons, however, stressing that it would not let that happen.
4. Russia's defence ministry, according to an Interfax report, said it has taken control of Ukraine's port city Kherson, near the Black Sea. However, in reports that came after the Russian claim, Ukrainians said they were fighting heavily in the port city, according to Reuters.
5. In a video message, Zelenskyy addressed the Jews of the world, and urged them to not stay silent and speak out against the Russian invasion of his country. His message was in reference to Russians bombing the Holocaust massacre site in Babi Yar district of Kyiv on Tuesday. “Nazism is born in silence. So, shout about killings of civilians,” he added.
6. The Belarus foreign ministry tweeted that the “Hunter's House” is ready to host the second round of ceasefire talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine. According to a Reuters report, the talks will take place on Thursday morning and the Russian Army is providing a security corridor for the Ukrainian delegation.
