Unhappy with Trump ignoring advice, lead lawyer for federal Russia probe resigns
John Dowd stepped down after concluding Donald Trump was increasingly ignoring his advice.world Updated: Mar 22, 2018 21:13 IST
Reuters
US President Donald Trump’s lead lawyer for the federal special counsel probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election resigned on Thursday, the New York Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.
John Dowd stepped down after concluding Trump was increasingly ignoring his advice, one of the people said, according to the Times.