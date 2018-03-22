 Unhappy with Trump ignoring advice, lead lawyer for federal Russia probe resigns | world news | Hindustan Times
Unhappy with Trump ignoring advice, lead lawyer for federal Russia probe resigns

John Dowd stepped down after concluding Donald Trump was increasingly ignoring his advice.

world Updated: Mar 22, 2018 21:13 IST
Combination photo of US President Donald Trump (L) and former US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
US President Donald Trump’s lead lawyer for the federal special counsel probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election resigned on Thursday, the New York Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

John Dowd stepped down after concluding Trump was increasingly ignoring his advice, one of the people said, according to the Times.

