King Charles had reportedly given a unique nickname to Meghan Markle while she was a working royal. To honour the Duchess of Sussex’s resilience with a moniker, Charles dubbed her "Tungsten.” The nickname symbolised Meghan’s unbending nature and toughness. Unique nickname King Charles had given Meghan Markle to honour her ‘strength’ (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP, photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

A palace source told Mail On Sunday's Charlotte Griffiths in June 2018, "Prince Charles admires Meghan for her strength and the backbone she gives Harry, who needs a tungsten-type figure in his life as he can be a bit of a softy. It's become a term of endearment."

Katie Nicholl delved deeper into the nickname in her 2022 book titled The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown, claiming Charles thought Meghan was "resilient.” He even praised Meghan as "polished, passionate, and funny,” and labelled her a "breakout star,” the Mirror reported. Charles has reportedly been overheard telling his friends about Meghan, "She is so intelligent and so nice. She makes Harry happy. We could not like her more."

King Charles hopes Meghan Markle’s Netflix show will succeed, expert says

Meanwhile, a royal expert recently claimed that Charles hopes Meghan’s new cookery show on Netflix will succeed so that she and Prince Harry can "remain self-sufficient.” Royal broadcaster Helena Chard said of the King, "He hopes that Harry and Meghan remain self-sufficient, financially afloat and do not come knocking at his door.” The release of Meghan’s show – With Love, Meghan – was postponed due to the California wildfires.

Echoing Chard’s thoughts, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said that Chales would definitely want Harry and Meghan to independently achieve their ambitions. "I do know that the King is eager for Harry and Meghan to find purpose and professional success,” she said, adding, “He believes they might move beyond their bitterness if they feel like they are achieving their goals."

At present, the Sussexes are reportedly reeling from a Vanity Fair article that cast a critical eye on their business moves after they left the royal family in 2020. Schofield told Sky News Australia that Harry and Meghan have been left "upset and bruised" by the piece, titled ‘Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Big Business Ambitions, 5 Years After Their Royal Exit.’

"It is my understanding that they are upset over it [and] I'm being told that things aren't good for them right now, between Meghan's show being postponed, which I've heard was Netflix's idea, and just the idea that she has worked so hard to rebrand herself and here comes a very respected publication reiterating some of the nastiest claims about her,” Schofield said.