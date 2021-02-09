United States forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon
US forces in Syria are focused on fighting the remnants of the Islamic State group and are not guarding oil fields as previously ordered by ex-president Donald Trump, a US defense official said Monday.
Since a US firm contracted last year with the Kurds in northern Syria to help exploit northeastern Syria oil reserves, US troops are not involved, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.
The 900 US military personnel and contractors in the region "are not authorized to provide assistance to any other private company, including its employees or agents, seeking to develop oil resources in Syria," said Kirby.
The only exception is when US troops in Syria are operating under existing authorizations to protect civilians, he said, which could explain the continuing presence of US forces around the area of the oil fields.
"It's important to remember that our mission there remains to enable the enduring defeat of ISIS," he said, referring to the Islamic State.
The shift is more a change in tone by the new US President Joe Biden from Trump's policy for the decade-old Syrian civil war.
The main oil fields are in territory in the country's northeast, a region where the US-allied Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces hold sway and depend on the oil for income.
In 2019, after the Syria-Iraq Islamic State "caliphate" was crushed by US and allied forces, Trump declared that US troops would mostly withdraw from the country, leaving behind a residual force to "protect" the oil.
US officials said at the time that they were there to prevent the oil fields from falling into the hands of extremists.
The next year a previously unknown US oil company, Delta Crescent Energy, signed a deal with the Kurds to exploit the oil deposits.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
United States reports over 2.93 million child coronavirus cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN Chief Guterres welcomes US decision to re-engage with Human Rights Council
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazilian Prez Bolsonaro confirms new emergency aid package being discussed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump's second impeachment trial: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against extradition to US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats propose USD 1,400 payments as part of Biden Covid-19 relief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
United States forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran and North Korea resumed cooperation on missiles, says United Nations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blinken stops short of endorsing Trump recognition of Golan Heights as Israel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Georgia probes Trump phone call that 'pressured' election official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China ramping up military infra in Tibet, Xinjiang for LAC operations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
VK Singh’s remark on border ‘unwitting confession’: China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Concerning': WHO chief raises questions on vaccines as new variants surface
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi, Biden commit to rule-based international order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa to roll out AstraZeneca vaccine in steps to assess efficacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox