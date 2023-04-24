Home / World News / American Airlines plane catches fire after bird strike, makes emergency landing. Videos

AP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Apr 24, 2023 06:29 AM IST

After the detection of fire the Boeing 737 aircraft returned to the airport where the firefighters quickly doused the flames.

A bird strike sparked an engine fire on a plane shortly after it took off Sunday from an Ohio airport, and the airliner returned safely with no injuries reported, authorities said.

Engine of plane catches fire after bird strike(Screengrab)
American Airlines flight 1958 had departed from John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus around 7:45 a.m. and was headed to Phoenix. The fire was detected a short time later and the Boeing 737 returned to the airport, where firefighters quickly doused the flames.

It wasn't clear how many passengers and crew members were aboard the aircraft. The airline said the plane was taken out of service for maintenance and it was working to get the passengers on other flights.

Airport officials said the facility remained operating as usual and the fire only caused some minor flight delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.

Monday, April 24, 2023
